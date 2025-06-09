Federal troops enter Los Angeles amid immigration protests and state-federal clash

9 June 2025 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

In an unprecedented move, U.S. National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles overnight following a federal deployment order from President Donald Trump, escalating tensions between the White House and California leadership. The deployment marks the first time in over 60 years that a state's National Guard has been activated without the request or consent of its governor, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Approximately 300 troops have been stationed at three key sites across the greater Los Angeles area, according to U.S. Northern Command. The stated mission is to protect federal personnel and facilities in the wake of mounting unrest tied to recent immigration enforcement operations.

On Sunday morning, heavily armed National Guard troops were seen stationed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, dressed in tactical gear and supported by armored vehicles. Despite their presence, the city remained calm, with no major demonstrations following two days of unrest triggered by sweeping federal immigration raids.

A small group of demonstrators, including Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, assembled outside the facility. Waters demanded entry and sharply criticized the deployment, calling it a politically motivated overreach.

President Trump’s legal justification came via a rarely used provision that allows for the use of federal troops in cases of rebellion or imminent insurrection against the authority of the U.S. government. The invocation of such powers has raised alarm among legal experts and California officials, who warn of constitutional overreach and potential political abuse of military force.

Photo credit: Brisbanetimes