Fierce Russian barrage hits Kharkiv amid growing escalation
Russia launched a major drone and missile assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding 21, according to local authorities. The large-scale strike, part of Moscow’s near-daily attacks, included aerial glide bombs—now a frequent feature of Russia’s intensified campaign in the third year of the war.
The surge in Russian offensives has further diminished any short-term prospects for peace talks, particularly after Ukraine recently dealt a symbolic blow to Moscow by targeting military airfields deep within Russian territory using drones.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 215 drones and missiles overnight. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted and destroyed 87 drones and seven missiles.
