Turkiye opens new chapter in space with TÜRKSAT 6A

24 April 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered remarks at the TÜRKSAT 6A Commissioning Ceremony held in Ankara, highlighting Turkiye’s growing achievements in space technology and warning against political distractions that could undermine national progress.

“Today, we mark another milestone with the commissioning of our first domestically produced communications satellite, TÜRKSAT 6A,” Erdoğan said. “With this satellite, the number of our active satellites in space has risen to ten. We are now one of only 11 countries in the world capable of producing its own communications satellite.”

“A Leap Forward in Space Technology”

Launched on July 9, 2024, and successfully completing its initial test broadcast on February 17, TÜRKSAT 6A is expected to operate for at least 15 years. The satellite significantly expands Turkiye’s communications capacity, supporting everything from television broadcasting to emergency communications.

“This is a major step forward for our nation’s space and communications sector,” Erdoğan stated. “With 84 components developed locally, and an 80% domestic production rate, TÜRKSAT 6A has positioned Turkiye as a key player in satellite manufacturing.”

He praised Turkish engineers for their unwavering efforts: “We refused to listen to the pessimists. With faith, patience, and determination, we proved we can do not only what others do—but better.”

“Turkiye’s Market Share in Space Technology Will Grow”

Erdoğan noted that with experience and technology gained through such projects, Turkiye is poised to capture a significant share of the global satellite and components market. “Our satellite coverage will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion people globally,” he said. “This will strengthen our technological ecosystem and provide new opportunities for our institutions and engineers.”

The TÜRKSAT 6A project, Erdoğan added, has led to the formation of a national satellite production ecosystem, involving numerous subcontractors and institutions contributing to the country's space industry.

“Turkiye Is Now Among the World's Leading Space Nations”

The launch and satellite operations were managed by TÜRKSAT, and the satellite now covers over 60% of the global population. Erdoğan emphasized that these accomplishments have brought Turkiye closer to creating its own national satellite brand and establishing a dedicated space company.

“A Historic Opportunity for Turkiye”

Looking ahead, Erdoğan stressed that the country stands before a “historic window of opportunity.” He warned that no one should be allowed to sacrifice this potential for personal political gain.

“For too long, Turkiye was distracted by ideological battles—headscarves, beards, religious imagery, and so-called internal enemies. While others surged ahead, we were held back,” he said. “Now, the global landscape is changing rapidly, with trade rules shifting and crises mounting. Turkiye must stay focused and not fall into old traps.”

“Attempts to Exploit Tragedy for Political Gain”

Erdoğan also criticized attempts to sow chaos through street unrest, economic boycotts, and accusations against Turkiye abroad. He accused the opposition of trying to revive failed political narratives to destabilize the nation.

“They even tried to gain political mileage from the suffering in Gaza, labeling Palestinians as terrorists while remaining silent for 18 months,” Erdoğan said. “But they fail to create the chaos they seek. Our government continues to deliver progress and development. We refuse to fall into their traps.”

He concluded by expressing optimism: “With God's permission, we will achieve far greater things. We will hand down a respected and powerful Turkiye to our youth.”