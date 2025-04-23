Nissan invests in manufacturing in China

23 April 2025 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has announced plans to invest an additional 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.4 billion) into expanding its operations in China by the end of 2026 — a move aimed at revitalizing its presence in the world’s largest automotive market, Azernews reports.

