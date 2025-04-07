New nuclear submarine base open in India in 2026

7 April 2025 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Indian Navy plans to commission a new base in Andhra Pradesh next year, Azernews reports.

The base, currently under construction 50 km south of the Naval Eastern Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, will feature a network of tunnels designed to accommodate nuclear submarines. These tunnels will allow submarines to enter the Bay of Bengal without the risk of detection by satellite surveillance. "The first phase of the Rambilli base, part of the larger Varsha project, is almost completed. After its commissioning in 2026, it will be possible to expand and modernize the facility in stages," a source told the publication.

India is gradually modernizing the Karwar base in the state of Karnataka, located on the west coast. The ongoing phase of the project will enable the base to accommodate up to 32 large ships. "The inner harbor is ready, while work on the outer harbor, including breakwaters and berths, is still underway," the source added. Future plans for the facility include expanding it to accommodate up to 50 ships and submarines, as well as 40 auxiliary vessels.

In another significant development, this year India is set to commission its third 7,000-ton nuclear submarine, the Aridhaman, which is equipped with ballistic nuclear missiles. A fourth submarine is currently under construction in the country, highlighting India’s growing naval capabilities.

The expansion of India's naval infrastructure, particularly in strategic locations like Visakhapatnam and Karwar, underscores its commitment to enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. This development aligns with India’s broader goals of strengthening its defense posture amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.