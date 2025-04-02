Real Madrid become first finalist of Spanish Football Cup

2 April 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Real Madrid secured their place in the final of the Spanish Football Cup after a dramatic 4-4 draw in extra time against Real Sociedad in the second leg of their semifinal clash, Azernews reports.

The match began with a bang as Real Sociedad's striker Ander Barrenechea opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Real Madrid responded in the 30th minute, with young forward Endrik scoring the equalizer. However, in the 72nd minute, disaster struck for the Madrid side when David Alaba scored an own goal. Things got worse for Los Blancos in the 80th minute, when Mikel Oyarzabal, a key player for the Basques, added a third goal following a rebound off Alaba, putting Sociedad in control.

Despite the setbacks, Real Madrid showed resilience and fought back in the dying moments of regular time. Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni both found the net to level the score at 3-3, sending the match into extra time.

In the added period, Oyarzabal completed his brace in the 120th minute, putting Sociedad back in the lead. But just when it seemed the game was slipping away, Antonio Rüdiger struck decisively in the 115th minute, scoring the crucial goal that would secure Real Madrid’s place in the final.

With the 4-4 draw, Real Madrid advanced as the first finalist of the 2024/2025 Spanish Cup. The other finalist will be determined after the second leg of the other semifinal between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, which ended 4-4 in the first match.

The dramatic back-and-forth of this match showcased the intensity and unpredictability of Spanish football. Real Madrid’s ability to recover from multiple setbacks exemplifies the team’s resilience and their determination to fight until the very end. With such a thrilling semifinal, the final of the Spanish Cup is now set to be a highly anticipated showdown, and the other semifinal between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona promises to bring more excitement to this year’s competition.