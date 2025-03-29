Türkiye to receive $9.3B investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

29 March 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country's HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program, according to an official on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

