UK, Germany, and France pledge to influence US on lifting Iran sanctions
23 March 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)
The United Kingdom, Germany, and France have pledged to exert
influence on the United States regarding the issue of lifting
sanctions on Iran, Azernews reports, citing Iran's
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he said in an interview.
"We are negotiating with the three European countries based on
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reach the same
formula, as well as to strengthen trust in the nuclear program and
lift Western sanctions. These sanctions are in the hands of the
Americans, not the Europeans. The Europeans say they will fight the
Americans on this issue," he said.
