Sunday March 23 2025

UK, Germany, and France pledge to influence US on lifting Iran sanctions

23 March 2025 14:51 (UTC+04:00)
The United Kingdom, Germany, and France have pledged to exert influence on the United States regarding the issue of lifting sanctions on Iran, Azernews reports, citing Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he said in an interview.

"We are negotiating with the three European countries based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reach the same formula, as well as to strengthen trust in the nuclear program and lift Western sanctions. These sanctions are in the hands of the Americans, not the Europeans. The Europeans say they will fight the Americans on this issue," he said.

