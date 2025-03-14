German auto giant agree to make weapons

14 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In a time when the future of the Volkswagen Group appears uncertain, the company is reportedly open to participating in the production of weapons and military equipment. This was stated by the CEO of the auto giant, Oliver Blume, as quoted by ZDF, Azernews reports.

Blume clarified that a final decision on this matter has not yet been made, but emphasized that the company is fundamentally open to exploring such possibilities. He also mentioned that Volkswagen has not yet had detailed discussions with representatives of the defense industry. However, he highlighted that VW possesses many resources and capabilities that could be relevant in the context of military production.

In 2024, the Volkswagen Group experienced a 15% drop in operating profit. A sharp decline in sales in both the European and Chinese markets forced the company to significantly scale back production capacity. This financial downturn has led the company to explore various avenues, including potentially diversifying into the defense sector, to stabilize its business and ensure its future growth.

Volkswagen's openness to entering the defense industry could mark a significant shift for the company, traditionally focused on automotive manufacturing. This move would align with broader trends in the global market, where some companies have expanded their operations to include military production amid rising geopolitical tensions. However, it remains to be seen how VW's leadership will navigate the complexities of such a transition, including balancing its core automotive business with potential involvement in the defense sector.

As Volkswagen contemplates these changes, the company's future direction will be closely watched, as it reflects not only the shifting dynamics of the global automotive industry but also the evolving role of corporations in responding to national security needs.