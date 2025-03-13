Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign historic border delimitation agreement

13 March 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, have signed an Agreement on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Border in Bishkek, Azernews reports.

The agreement was signed following a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Administration "Yntymak Ordo", marking a significant step in resolving border issues between the two countries.

As part of the agreement, Japarov and Rahmon launched the resumption of the Kyzyl-Bel and Kairagach border checkpoints, facilitating trade and movement across the border.

"We held an online opening ceremony of two checkpoints. In the coming period, the necessary measures will be taken for the qualitative development of trade and economic cooperation through the effective use of the economic potential of the two countries in this area," Japarov stated.

Additionally, two agreements were signed between the Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, covering water and energy infrastructure, as well as road and transport infrastructure, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Between 1991 and 2022, at least 150 clashes over disputed territory occurred between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (Kaktus Media, September 20, 2022). Up until 2021, the majority of these conflicts were between regular citizens and took place over access to pastureland and shared use of water resources on the local level (Cabar.asia, March 18, 2021; see EDM, December 12, 2022). The border guards and local authorities from both sides usually played a mediator role in such conflicts, ensuring they did not spin out of control and spread to other regions (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, May 4, 2021). The situation went awry in April 2021, when a local conflict grew into an interstate military conflict, which left 55 dead and 300 wounded from both sides (Asia-Plus, December 2, 2021).

In September 2022, a more deadly clash occurred as a local conflict grew into a military standoff. Attack drones, military helicopters, multiple rocket launch systems, tanks, and armored vehicles were used by the two states to batter each other, resulting in the death of military personnel and civilians alike (Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, September 17, 2022; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, September 18, 2022). Kyrgyzstan’s losses amounted to 59 dead and 198 wounded, the displacement of 136,770 people, and material damages worth $18.5 million (24.kg, September 19, 2022). Tajikistan reported 41 dead and 20 wounded (Radio Ozodi, September 19, 2022). The conflict ended with the borders closing and grim prospects of diplomatic engagement.