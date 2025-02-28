Russian scientists develop solar-powered desalination plant to tackle water scarcity
by Alimat Aliyeva
Scientists at South Ural State University (SUSU) in Chelyabinsk have patented an innovative desalination device powered by solar energy, Azernews reports.
Evgeny Solomin, a professor at SUSU’s Department of Electric Power Plants, Networks, and Power Supply Systems, explained that the system utilizes heat from the solar panel’s surface to enhance the seawater distillation process. This approach not only improves desalination efficiency but also helps regulate the temperature of photovoltaic modules, preventing performance loss.
Collaborating with Indonesia’s Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, researchers managed to lower the solar panel surface temperature from 64°C to 30-48°C, optimizing both energy production and desalination.
The technology is particularly suited for regions suffering from water shortages, such as parts of Africa and Asia, where clean water access remains a challenge. By integrating renewable energy with desalination, this innovation offers a sustainable solution to global water scarcity while maximizing solar panel efficiency.
