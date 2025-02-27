Öcalan calls for laying down of arms in new message

27 February 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

"All groups must be disarmed, and the PKK must be abolished. I call for the laying down of arms, and I take historical responsibility for this call," says Öcalan's message.

In a written message spread under Öcalan's name, a call to lay down arms is included, Azernews reports.

