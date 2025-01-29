More than 50% of Britons support return of death penalty
More than 50% of Britons support the return of the death penalty following the sentencing of Axel Rudakubana, the perpetrator of the Southport attack that killed three children. Riots broke out across the country amid the controversy surrounding the case, Azernews reports.
