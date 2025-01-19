S. Korea opens embassy in Cuba one year after establishing diplomatic relations

19 January 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea opened its embassy in Cuba this week, the foreign ministry said Saturday, nearly a year after the two countries forged the diplomatic relations that took the world by surprise, including Cuba's Cold War-era ally, North Korea, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

An opening ceremony took place at the embassy in the Miramar district in Havana on Friday (local time), the ministry said. It was attended by Lee Joo-il, director-general for Central and South American affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, and Carlos Pereira, director general for bilateral affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, among other officials.

South Korea is expected to announce its ambassador to Cuba soon, according to a diplomatic source. A career diplomat currently stationed in a Central American country has reportedly been designated for the position after Havana gave consent for the appointment, a diplomatic procedure known as "agrement."

Cuba has appointed Claudio Monzon Baeza as its top envoy to South Korea. Monzon assumed his post last week.

South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement on Feb. 14 last year on the establishment of diplomatic relations, in an apparent heavy blow to North Korea that has touted its "brotherly" ties with Havana since the Cold War era.

Since the announcement, Seoul and Havana have been working to launch diplomatic missions in each other's countries, with South Korea setting up a temporary office in Havana and dispatching diplomats as an interim step.

"We expect the embassy opening will enhance convenience for our nationals residing in or visiting Cuba by providing consular services and protection, and contribute to expanding bilateral exchanges and cooperation," the ministry said.

Around 30 South Korean nationals are living on the Caribbean island nation, according to ministry data.

Cuba is also expected to open its embassy in Seoul in the coming months.