Ancient Roman treasure find in Luxembourg

16 January 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

In the village of Holztum in northern Luxembourg, archaeologists have discovered a treasure trove of 141 Roman gold coins dating to the end of the 4th century AD. The coins, minted between 364 and 408 AD, feature portraits of eight emperors, including Emperor Eugenius, who ruled for only two years from 392 to 394 AD, Azernews reports.

This archaeological find is particularly significant due to the rarity of being able to study an entire hoard of ancient coins in its original context. The coins are in exceptional condition, and, after independent examination, their value is estimated to be around 308,600 euros (approximately 322,000 US dollars).

The treasure was initially discovered in 2019 when two amateur archaeologists found a gold coin in a nearby field. Recognizing the importance of the discovery, they immediately alerted the authorities. The find remained confidential for about four years, allowing archaeologists time to conduct thorough excavations.

The coins were unearthed near the base of a late Roman fortress tower, known as a burgus, which was used for military surveillance. During the excavations, several graves were also uncovered around the burgus, shedding light on the region's history. According to Arkeonews, the area was a strategic military site, possibly serving as a point of defense against barbarian incursions during the decline of the Roman Empire.

One particularly interesting aspect of the find is the historical context: the coins were likely buried at a time of great upheaval, as the Roman Empire was under pressure from external threats and internal instability. This discovery not only provides valuable insight into the daily life of people in the late Roman Empire but also underscores the strategic importance of Luxembourg and its role as a frontier region during the empire's final centuries.

Additionally, the find could help archaeologists better understand the use and circulation of Roman coinage in the region, offering a rare glimpse into how wealth and resources were stored and protected during a period of increasing insecurity.