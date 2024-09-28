Russian helicopter crash in Pakistan claims several lives

28 September 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people have died, and eight others were injured following the crash of a helicopter with a Russian crew in northwest Pakistan, Azernews reports via Russian media.

The helicopter, rented by the oil development company Mari Petroleum Limited, crashed near an oil well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The accident reportedly occurred due to technical issues, with the helicopter’s tail striking the ground during an emergency landing.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, and an investigation into the incident is underway. It remains unclear whether the Russian pilots are among the deceased.

---

