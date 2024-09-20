FTC Report reveals major tech companies' data surveillance practices

20 September 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Social media and video platforms are amassing vast amounts of personal information both online and offline, according to a new Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report on nine major tech companies, including Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, Azernews reports.

The report, which covers data practices from January 2019 to December 2020, highlights how these companies prioritize user tracking to shape content and advertisements, raising significant privacy concerns.

The FTC's findings confirm long-standing suspicions about extensive data collection and recommend that Congress implement federal privacy regulations. FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized that the current business models do not encourage companies to protect user data effectively.

Despite the pervasive tracking, users have minimal control over how their information is utilized. Many companies struggle to provide a comprehensive list of data-sharing partners, and none specifically safeguard data for users under 18. The FTC criticized the companies for inadequate data-minimization practices and called for stronger enforcement and clearer rules to protect consumer privacy.

While some firms, like Discord, challenge the report’s conclusions, the call for reform in data practices remains urgent.

