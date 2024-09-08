Violence erupts in Istanbul: 1 dead, 5 injured in armed clash

8 September 2024 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

In Pendik, Istanbul, a dispute broke out between two groups for unknown reasons, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

The discussion quickly escalated into a brawl. As a result of the incident, 1 person has died and 4 others are injured.

In the Harmandere district, a dispute between the two groups eventually turned into an armed clash. As a result of the gunfire exchanged between the groups, 5 people were injured.

Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. After providing first aid at the scene, the injured were taken to the hospital. One unidentified person died in the hospital. Investigation teams are conducting inquiries in the area where the dispute occurred and are continuing their efforts to apprehend the suspects.

---

