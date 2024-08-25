Busan Film Festival to honor late 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun

25 August 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will honor late "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun for his contribution to the country's film scene at this year's event, the festival's organizer said, Azernews reports citing The Korean Times.

Lee will posthumously receive the Korean Cinema Award at the BIFF, which will take place in the southern port city of Busan from Oct. 2 to 11.

The festival will feature a special program, "In Memory of Lee Sun-kyun," to honor the late actor's achievements by showcasing six of his most celebrated films. Additionally, special talk events will be held to explore how the actor contributed to the diversity of the Korean film scene.

Debuting in 2001, Lee appeared in various dramas and films, including director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite." Last October, he underwent a series of police questioning on allegations of illegal drug use. Though he tested negative for drugs, he was found dead amid the investigation last December.

The BIFF said it aims to remember Lee's acting career and achievements and provide a space to commemorate him.

"The Korean Cinema Award is given to filmmakers who have contributed to promoting Korean cinema globally. This year, the award will be presented to the late actor Lee Sun-kyun at the opening ceremony (of the festival) for his diverse filmography, which is beloved by the international film community," the organizer said.

The six works featuring Lee that will be screened are director Park Chan-ok's 2009 film "Paju," director Hong Sang-soo's 2013 film "Our Sunhi," director Kim Seong-hun's 2014 film "A Hard Day," director Kim Won-suk's 2018 drama "My Mister," Bong's 2019 film "Parasite" and director Choo Chang-min's "Land of Happiness," Lee's final work currently in theaters.

Among the works, the organizer will showcase the fifth episode of “My Mister” (2018), a 16-episode TV series, in which Lee touched the hearts of many through his humane performance. The organizer said the episode “best showcases both Lee’s presence as an actor and the essence of (his) character Park Dong-hoon cinematically.”

