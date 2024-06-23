Pashinyan: Armenian people no longer want to fight, suffer and sacrifice themselves

23 June 2024 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

"The Armenian people no longer want to fight, suffer and sacrifice themselves, they just want to live."

According to Azernews, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan said this.

"We no longer want to fight, to survive, to suffer, to sacrifice ourselves. We just want to live. This is a message from the people to the elite and to us as the ruling majority," said Pashinyan.

According to him, the people are asking the elite whether they will be able to create conditions for living and for children to live happily and prosperously. The politician emphasized that only the state can answer this question.

The Prime Minister added that the last protest movement in Armenia failed because the people preferred the real Armenia. According to him, it is necessary to turn the ideology of life into the ideology of the state, to give freedom to citizens' desire to live well.

---

