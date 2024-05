9 May 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Joint military exercises will be held in Azerbaijan on May 13-19 with the participation of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, maneuvers related to search and rescue operations during natural disasters will be carried out in the exercises.

