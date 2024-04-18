Thai government approves visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan

18 April 2024 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Thai government has approved visa-free entry for citizens of Kazakhstan, which will be valid on a permanent basis, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Thailand.

It should be noted that in September last year, the Thai authorities exempted persons with Kazakh passports from the visa procedure as part of a pilot project. After that, the visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan will be valid without time limits.

According to the Thai Tourism Council, 172,000 Kazakhstanis visited the country last year, and by the end of this year their number is expected to exceed 220,000.

