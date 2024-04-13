King Charles condemns 'senseless attack' and commends bravery of first responders in Australia

13 April 2024 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are commending the bravery of first responders displayed in today's "senseless attack" in Bondi, adding that the loved ones and families of those impacted by the incident are in their thoughts, Azernews reports.

"My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi," the King has said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack," he says.

"While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services."

---

