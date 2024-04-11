India appoints military attaché to Armenia for first time

11 April 2024 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

India has appointed a military attaché to Armenia for the first time, Azernews reports, citing PTI news agency.

According to the agency, India is appointing military attachés to ten new countries, Armenia included among them.

Some of the countries the New Delhi is appointing attachés to will receive Indian military representatives for the first time. Emphasis is placed on the countries with which India is developing technico-military cooperation.

"10 new military attachés will be created in various countries, with a special emphasis on the countries where weapons are exported," a source told the agency. An Indian military attaché was appointed to Armenia for the first time. India has already agreed with Armenia on the supply of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash short-range antiaircraft missile system, and several other Indian-made weapons.

Djibouti, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Poland, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Ethiopia will also receive new Indian military representatives.

---

