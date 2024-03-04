Japan's Nikkei index sets historical record

4 March 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TFB), the largest in Asia, set a historical record at the opening of trading on Monday, breaking through the 40 thousand point mark for the first time in its existence, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This is evidenced by an online scoreboard showing the current level of the index.

By 11:00 local time (06:00 Baku time), the Nikkei reached 40,219.15 points, adding 0.77% and once again updating the historical maximum. Analysts note that the main growth factor remains the rise in American trading platforms, especially in the part of companies related to semiconductors. Against this background, the quotations of companies from this sector, such as Tokyo Electron, Advantest and SoftBank, are also growing on TFB.

Also, the growth factor, according to experts, remains the ultra-soft monetary policy of the Bank of Japan (Central Bank), which keeps the discount rate at a virtually negative level, unlike in Western countries, where it has been increasing for a long period, on the contrary, to combat inflation.



