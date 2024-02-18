G7 urges ceasefire in Gaza

18 February 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

The G7 members have expressed their intention to work for prolonged and durable pauses in the hostilities leading to a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As is noted in a statement by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the chair of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the urgent implementation of UNSC resolutions 2712 and 2720, including corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages, are essential.

The G7 also notes that foreign nationals must be allowed to continue to depart from the zone of military strikes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

