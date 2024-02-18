State Dept allegedly probing suspension of special envoy for Iran

18 February 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The United States Department of State's inspector general is probing last year's suspension of the country's special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, Semafor reported, citing a letter to Congress dated January 23, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, the inspector general launched an internal investigation on the matter. "The scope of the special review of the suspension of Robert Malley's clearance will include the procedures the Department used in suspending the clearance as well as actions taken by the Department following the suspension," Ryan Holden, the Inspector General's director of congressional and public affairs, wrote in the letter and added the review will also examine which officials were involved in the decision to suspend Malley and "how the process compares to that used for other types of employees."

Malley was suspended in April 2023 over potential mishandling of classified material.