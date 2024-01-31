JICA to allocate loan of $200 million to Uzbekistan for livestock farming

31 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will allocate credit resources for the development of the leather industry in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The republic’s delegation arrived on a working visit to Tokyo last week. The head of the association, Fakhriddin Boboyev, took part in a meeting with JICA Vice-President Sachiko Imoto, dedicated to financing the project “Livestock Development in Uzbekistan”.