Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov left for business trip to Kazakhstan

10 May 2024 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

On May 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a business trip to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in Almaty to continue negotiations on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.

Note that on April 30, the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty.

---

