Ganja hosts meeting with rector of Azerbaijan National Conservatory [PHOTOS]

A meeting has been held with the rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf State Orders, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi as part of the project "Face to Face" (Üzbəüz), Azernews reports.

The project is organized with the support of the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Cultural Department.

Siyavush Karimi discussed ideas for the development of music education with directors and teachers of music schools subordinate to the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Cultural Department.

The main goal of the project "Face to Face" is to organize meetings with famous personalities working in various fields of culture, during which they share their experiences and successes.

