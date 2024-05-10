Baku Yunus Emre Institute displays stunning art pieces [PHOTOS]

The Baku Yunus Emre Institute has presented a project "Turan yolu-Zəngəzurum", created by masters of decorative and applied arts Lala, Togrul and Iskandar Sardarli, Azernews reports.

A total of 50 art works made by the Sardarli family were showcased as part of the exhibition, which aims at studying and promoting the cultural heritage formed in Western Azerbaijan.

The exhibition displays forgotten examples of applied taking into account ancient traditions and using modern technologies.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Baku Yunus Institute Emre Selçuk Karakılıç, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, art critic, Honored Artist Ziyadkhan Aliyev and Deputy of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Doğan Bek praised the Sardarli family's art which focuses on thepromotion of the decorative and applied arts, folk art and national heritage.

The family's craft, which synthesizes applied art with jewelry, attracts attention with its national flavor and originality.

Representatives of the Sardarli family, who are members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union are currently working on new art works.

Their art works are kept in museums in Hungary, Northern Cyprus, Canada, and in collections in different countries.

The head of the Sardarli family, head of the International relations Department at NGO "Promoting the preservation and promotion of examples of applied art" Iskandar Sardarli said that the main goal of the project is to contribute to the revival of forgotten examples of folk art, propaganda of the history and culture of Western Azerbaijan.

Then the guests got acquainted with the interesting works of the Sardarli family.

Samples of decorative and applied art, chests, medallions, jewelry and other works made in a unique style glorifying historical architectural monuments, pearls of the cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan, amazed with their national flavor and originality.

