PASHA Holding from Azerbaijan emerges as key partner for UN in preparing for COP29

PASHA Holding is one of the main partners of the UN in Azerbaijan in activities related to the preparation and holding of COP29 in Baku and holds today the first dialog on this most important event, PASHA Holding's strategy representative Teymur Huseynov said during the event "Climate Dialogues: Road to COP29," Azernews reports.

He welcomed the participation of UN and COP29 chairmanship representatives at today's event.

"The Holding and its shareholders consider it important that the private sector is involved in the process related to COP29 and all issues related to climate protection," he emphasized.

Huseynov mentioned that the holding meets all international standards, i.e., follows the ESG strategy as well.

"We participate in COP29 working meetings, and have a long-term sustainable development strategy echoing UN standards. Our participation in the process related to COP 29 will be active," Huseynov added.

To note, in accordance with the UN's mission to address global challenges, PASHA Holding has launched a strategic partnership to implement effective initiatives to promote sustainable development and address climate change.

The main purpose of the May 10 event entitled "Overview of the UN Climate Change Conference: Private Sector Perspectives" is to provide general information about the COP29 conference to PASHA Holding employees, as well as to discuss the role of the private sector in combating climate change.

