Russia holds Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square

9 May 2024 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

A military parade to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War began on Moscow’s Red Square, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The parade began with the march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square. The Victory Banner was hoisted over the Reichstag by soldiers of the 150th Idritskaya Rifle Division in May 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests are watching the parade from the central reviewing stand on Red Square. Defense Minister General of the Army Sergey Shoigu is reviewing the parade, which is commanded by Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General of the Army Oleg Salyukov.

This year, Russia’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square involves over 9,000 troops, more than 70 weapons systems and also aircraft.

The foot columns will comprise regiments, battalions and companies of the armed services and military branches, parade units from Suvorov infantry and Nakhimov naval, cadet and military musical schools, members of the Young Army youth movement, female service members, Cossacks and a consolidated military band.

A legendary WWII T-34 tank, a major symbol of the Victory, will traditionally lead the mechanized column during the military parade.

---

