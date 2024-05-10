New Azerbaijan Party prepares for parliamentary elections

10 May 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is currently carrying out all the necessary measures related to the preparation for the parliamentary elections, Azernews reports, citing Tahir Budagov, deputy chairman of YAP - head of the Central Office, as he told at the statement to journalists.

According to him, there is no final decision regarding the time of the parliamentary elections.

"However, YAP prepares for all elections not only on the eve of the elections but also during the inter-election period".

