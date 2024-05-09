AERA holds “Transition to Green Energy” seminar at Baku Slavic University

9 May 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) organized a seminar titled “Transition to Green Energy” at Baku Slavic University (BSU) as part of the “Energy Talks” project within the “Green World Solidarity Year”, Azernews reports.

Specialists from AERA and the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, BSU professors and teachers, researchers, students, as well as members of the “BSU Volunteers for the Green World” group joined the event.

Speaking at the seminar's opening, BSU Rector Anar Naghiyev mentioned that 2024 had been declared the 'Green World Solidarity Year' in the Republic of Azerbaijan by a decree from President Ilham Aliyev. He underlined that various events are underway at the University to mark this occasion. Rector Naghiyev also highlighted the “BSU Volunteers for the Green World” group, which was created as part of “Green World Solidarity Year”, noting that the group represents the University’s first official volunteering movement. “Our aim is for our youth to actively promote awareness of the “green world” throughout the year.” He also highlighted that Azerbaijan will host the prestigious event COP29 this year, which is one of the world’s largest events. He expressed gratitude to the AERA management for organizing the seminar as part of the “Energy Talks” project at BSU.

Zeynab Kazimova, head of the AERA Press Section, then briefly spoke about the “Energy Talks” project and noted that, as part of this project, joint events have been hosted with universities such as Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan Technical University, and Sumgayit State University. Zeynab Kazimova said that a number of events are organized in Azerbaijan in honor of the “Green World Solidarity Year”, emphasizing the contribution of educational institutions to this initiative. She lauded the establishment of the “BSU Volunteers for the Green World” group at BSU within the framework of this significant year. She also emphasized that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 in November this year is a testament to the international community's great respect and support for the country.

Afterwards, a video highlighting AERA’s activities was screened at the event.

The seminar continued with presentations by Hikmat Hasanov, Head of AERA’s Strategic Planning and Innovations Department, titled “Regulation of Charging Services for Electric Vehicles”, and Jabrayil Aliyev, Head of the Project Management Department of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, titled “Development of Green Energy in Azerbaijan”.

Following the presentations, a question-and-answer session took place, covering a wide range of topics.

