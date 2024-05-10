Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan MFA celebrates 101st anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

10 May 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) celebrates 101st anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Ministry on its official "X" account.

"On the 101st anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of our modern statehood, the founder of our country's development strategy, and the National Leader of our people, we commemorate with deep respect and gratitude the dear memory of the genius who rendered unparalleled services for the development and prosperity of independent Azerbaijan," the post reads.

