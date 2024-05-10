Ganja to host concert dedicated to prominent ashiq

10 May 2024 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will present the next event as part of the project "Our Musical Identity" (Musiqi kimliyimiz) on May 20-22, Azernews reports.

Organized with the support of the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Ashiqs' Union, the event is dedicated to the prominent representative of Azerbaijani ashiq art of the 20th century, Honored Artist Ashiq Shamshir.

