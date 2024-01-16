Elton John to auction personal items from his former penthouse in Atlanta
Items from Elton John's Goodbye Peachtree Road collection will be auctioned at Christie's, Azernews reports with reference to Bloomberg.
The world-famous 76-year-old musician, who sold his penthouse in Atlanta last year, is auctioning off a large number of items, including a custom-made painting by English artist Damien Hirst, an 18th-century suit created by Sandy Powell and a pair of silver leather shoes with the letters E and J on the sides.
The auction participants will be offered 900 lots with a total value of more than 10 million dollars.
According to Christie's, the auction will be held from February 9 to 21, at the same time a souvenir shop will be opened, which will feature glasses, clothes, vinyl records and accessories by Elton John.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz