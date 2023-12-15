Japan imposes export sanctions against two companies from Uzbekistan
The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of export restrictions against a number of companies from Russia and other countries, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
57 Russian enterprises were subject to sanctions, primarily those associated with the military industry and high-tech industries. A separate list included two companies from the UAE, two more from Uzbekistan, and one each from Armenia and Syria.
In addition, 19 Russian citizens and 43 legal entities were included in the “black lists” with their assets frozen. Japan also announced a ban on the supply of diamonds from the Russian Federation, with the exception of industrial ones.
According to the USRPO, both companies were created in Tashkent with a difference of four years and have a common legal address. The founder of both companies is Oleg Grabilin, who also holds the post of head of Alfa Beta Creative, registered in 2022.
The company GFK Logistic Asia was registered in March 2018 and has an authorized capital of 200 million soums. Yulia Klyuchinskaya is listed as its leader.
In April, both companies came under US sanctions for purchasing goods for the Russian defense industry in circumvention of sanctions. Two months later, the European Union also imposed export restrictions on them.
----
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz