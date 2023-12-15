Japan imposes export sanctions against two companies from Uzbekistan

15 December 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of export restrictions against a number of companies from Russia and other countries, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

57 Russian enterprises were subject to sanctions, primarily those associated with the military industry and high-tech industries. A separate list included two companies from the UAE, two more from Uzbekistan, and one each from Armenia and Syria.