Russia's GDP up by 3.2% in 10 months, already higher than before Western sanctions — Putin

7 December 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s GDP grew by 3.2% over 10 months, which is already higher than before Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while speaking at the VTB forum "Russia Calling!", Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"So, over the 10 months of this year, Russia’s gross domestic product grew by 3.2%. Today it is already higher than it was before the Western sanctions attack," the President noted.

Putin said he expects the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) in Russia to be at least 3.5% by the end of the year.

"It is expected that by the end of this year, in any case - we all really count on it - GDP will increase by at least 3.5%. You would agree - all the people here are competent - these are good indicators for the Russian economy," the head of state said.