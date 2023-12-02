Turkiye plans to attract $23.5bn from UAE and Qatar to create transport corridor
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to raise $23.5bn from the UAE and Qatar to create a transport corridor connecting Asia with Europe, Azernews reports,
The projects include a railway and road network from the port of Fau in Iraq to the Turkish border and a railway connection across the Bosphorus.
Investment in the Iraqi project is estimated at $8-10bn, while the Bosphorus project is estimated at $3-3.5bn.
After the COP28 summit in Dubai, Erdogan will leave for Qatar.
---
