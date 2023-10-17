UN Women Georgia to host exhibition of products made by women entrepreneurs

17 October 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Women Georgia Country Office will host its second exhibition for sale of products and services created by women entrepreneurs at the Expo Georgia fairgrounds in Tbilisi this weekend, the organisation said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Between October 21-22, visitors will have an opportunity to explore “local, natural and delicious” food products, as well as accessories, furniture, self-care products, wine and children’s handmade toys created by over 160 female entrepreneurs.

Young visitors will be hosted with children’s activities in a specially designated area, with entrepreneur women and artists engaging them in cookie decoration, face painting and sensory games.

The event is part of the women's economic empowerment component of the project Good Governance for Gender Equality in Georgia, which is supported by the Norwegian Government.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz