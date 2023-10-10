Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan announces resumption date of flight btw Baku, Tel Aviv
Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan announced the date of resumption of flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, Azernews report.
The Israeli Embassy shared a post on Facebook and noted that the flight would be resumed on October 13. Besides, it was added that the relevant website for ordering a ticket would be uploaded. It should be noted that due to the emergency situation in Israel, flights to this country have been postponed.
The post reads:
“To all the Israelis in Baku!
Israeli flight is expected this Friday, 13/10.
It will soon be uploaded to Israel's website and you will be able to order a ticket.
Please follow the Israelair website.”
To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel formally declared war. An Israeli operation launched in response was called Iron Swords by the Isreali Defense Forces (IDF).
---
