Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan announces resumption date of flight btw Baku, Tel Aviv

10 October 2023 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan announced the date of resumption of flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, Azernews report.

The Israeli Embassy shared a post on Facebook and noted that the flight would be resumed on October 13. Besides, it was added that the relevant website for ordering a ticket would be uploaded. It should be noted that due to the emergency situation in Israel, flights to this country have been postponed.

The post reads:

“To all the Israelis in Baku!

Israeli flight is expected this Friday, 13/10.

It will soon be uploaded to Israel's website and you will be able to order a ticket.

Please follow the Israelair website.”

To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is the first direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948 Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel formally declared war. An Israeli operation launched in response was called Iron Swords by the Isreali Defense Forces (IDF).

