Kyrgyzstan starts printing its own national passports

7 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

“For the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan, we ourselves began to print our national documents,” Presidential Press Secretary Erbol Sultanbayev said, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

“We want to share with you another great news. At the beginning of the year, President Zhaparov announced that printing of national passports of citizens would soon be launched in Kyrgyzstan. The state-of-the-art equipment was purchased for the Uchkun State Printing House. And now, for the first time in the history of the country, we ourselves began to print our national documents,” he wrote.

Sultanbaev noted that at all times the passports of citizens of Kyrgyzstan were printed abroad.

According to him, the production of passports will be carried out according to the latest technologies used in the most advanced countries.

“Earlier, there were facts when fake passports of Kyrgyzstan were detected abroad and it was not always possible to establish the place of manufacture. Now a multi-valued protection system will be used - in terms of the degree of protection, our passports will be on a par with the ten most advanced countries in the world. Therefore, it will no longer be possible to forge fake passports of Kyrgyzstan in the same capacity. Now all national documents of citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be printed in our country, the process will be completely under the control of the state. God willing, next year we will also start printing our own national currency,” he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz