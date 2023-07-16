South Korea, U.S. and Japan hold trilateral military drills

16 July 2023 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

The navies of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have begun trilateral joint military exercises following North Korea's test of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. The drills, held in the international waters of the Sea of Japan, will include actual live firing, Azernews reports, citing South Korean media.

The joint drills are taking place against the backdrop of security coordination between the three countries against North Korea's nuclear missile activities. During the drills, they will practice conventional missile detection, tracking and information exchange in the scenario of a North Korean ballistic missile attack.

It should be noted that South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted similar exercises in April.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz