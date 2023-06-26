Mitsotakis sworn in for 2nd term as Greek PM after polls landslide

26 June 2023 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term as Greece's prime minister Monday after voters handed the conservatives a landslide victory a day earlier, Azernews reports.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years Sunday.

Hailing the "strong mandate," Mitsotakis said that "major reforms will proceed rapidly," adding that he had "ambitious" targets for his next four years in power that could "transform" Greece.

Among his pledges is pouring money into the country's public health system – which was stretched to its limits by the COVID-19 pandemic – and improving railway safety after the deaths of 57 people in a February train collision that was Greece's worst rail disaster.

---

