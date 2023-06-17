Turkiye appoints new ambassadors, representatives to missions abroad

17 June 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan has appointed a host of new ambassadors and permanent representatives to the country's missions abroad, Azernews informs with reference to diplomatic sources.

Tanju Bilgic, who previously served as the Foreign Ministry spokesman, was named Türkiye's ambassador to Russia.

Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, the head adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Algeria.

Other ambassadorial appointments included: Yunus Demirer to Paris, Rauf Alp Denktas to Warsaw, Yavuz Kul to Asuncion, Mustafa Ilker Kilic to Morocco, Mustafa Levent Bilgen to Kiev, and Nuket Kucukel Ezberci to Madrid.

Additionally, Nevzat Uyanik was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative for the International Civil Aviation Organization.

