German chancellor congratulates Turkish president on election win
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff election, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.
In a phone call, Scholz congratulated Erdogan on his electoral success and wished the results to be beneficial for the Turkish people, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.
Scholz also expressed hope for progress on common issues.
According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.16% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84%.
On May 14, no candidate won the required 50% in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52%. On that day, Erdogan’s electoral alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.
