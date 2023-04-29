Russian, Syrian, Iranian, Turkish top diplomats likely to meet in early May

29 April 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian, Iranian, Syrian, and Turkish foreign ministers may hold a meeting on issues of the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus in early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing International media outlets.

"Several dates were suggested and we said which were convenient for us. Now we are waiting for an answer from other countries and then we will wait an invitation from Russia. With a high degree of probability, a meeting between foreign ministers will be held in Moscow in the first ten days of May," he said in an interview with the TRT television channel.

---

