Prime Minister of Czech Republic to visit Uzbekistan

18 April 2023 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Czech delegation headed by Petr Fiala will visit Vietnam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said one of the goals of his visit to Asia, which begins on Saturday, is to boost ties with six countries in the region to counterbalance China's dominance in trade markets. On the trip, the head of the Czech government is accompanied by a representative delegation of business circles of the republic.

“We will visit states that are interested in cooperation with the Czech Republic. These are states that, to a certain extent, can create a counterbalance to Chinese dominance [in the markets], which is obvious and from which we, not only the Czech Republic, but the whole of Europe, must get rid of. We must create alternative markets for ourselves,” he said.

According to him, there are significant opportunities for Czech companies in these countries, and partners from these states are very interested in expanding trade and economic contacts with the Czech Republic.

The working program of the visit is designed for seven days. The first stop of the Czech delegation will be Manila.

---

